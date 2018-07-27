Home » General » Armed Flagstaff Man Arrested After Stand Off

Sedona AZ (July 26, 2018) – Twenty-nine-year-old Jarred A. McMinn (also known as Jarred Parker) of Flagstaff, Arizona was arrested early this morning after a stand-off lasting several hours.

On July 26, 2018, around 7:50 in the evening, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Kinnikinick Lake, which is located approximately 30 miles south of Flagstaff. Upon arrival, deputies learned that an adult female had been the victim of a domestic assault.

When CCSO deputies attempted to contact McMinn at his tent campsite, he refused to cooperate and barricaded himself inside the tent. Deputies determined that McMinn was armed with a handgun, and had three young children in the tent with him.

Deputies requested assistance from the Flagstaff Police Department Joint Tactical Team. Arizona Department of Public Safety Troopers and Air Rescue also responded and assisted. After around six hours of negotiations, McMinn surrendered and exited the tent. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Jarred A. McMinn has been booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility under charges including Aggravated Domestic Violence, Weapons Misconduct, Criminal Damage, and Endangerment.