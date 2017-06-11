Home » General » Arizona wildfire burns over three thousand acres

Sedona AZ (June 11, 2017) – The Bowie Fire, about 13 miles southeast of Bowie, Arizona, which started on June 7, 2017, was caused by lightning. Brush, tall grass and rugged terrain provided quick fuel and, to-date, with 90% containment, the Southwest Area Incident Management Team reports over 3,036 acres burned.

As of this morning, the evacuation of Diamond Mountain retreat off Old Fort Bowie Road has been lifted. The Fort Bowie National Historic Site National Park will reopen tomorrow.

The Bowie fire is currently burning on lands administered by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Bureau of Land Management, Gila District Safford Field Office, and USDA Forest Service, Coronado National Forest.

The command post was located in the Bowie High School, 315 West 5th Street, Bowie, AZ.

As fire conditions decrease, so will the fire resources assigned. The Bowie Fire crews, over 300 fire fighters and support crews will be reassigned to other fires in the region over the next few days as the need arises. Those who remain assigned to the Bowie Fire will continue monitoring the perimeter of the fire and interior smoldering.

A fire weather watch is advised for today, but with the lack of fuel, chances of any growth has greatly diminished.

“Aggressive initial attack from local resources and information sharing from local residents helped our team to quickly attain a level of containment manageable at the local level,” stated Incident Commander Alan Sinclair.

For more information on smoke and air quality, visit wildlandfire.az.gov/links.asp#smoke .