Arizona Supreme Court to Hear Arguments in Prescott

Sedona AZ – The Arizona Supreme Court will hear oral arguments at Prescott High School on April 16 as part of the Court’s oral arguments on the road community outreach program. The Court hears arguments at Arizona’s two state law schools each year and at other local venues around the state, including in Arizona high schools and community centers.

Prescott High School Principal Mark Goligoski said, “This is a great opportunity for both our students and our broader community to get a firsthand look at the important work of the AZ Supreme Court. We, at Prescott High School, are honored to have been chosen to host this unique learning opportunity.”

The school’s prelaw, government, and mock trial students will review the case backgrounds in advance of the arguments and will participate with the rest of the student body in a question and answer session with the justices following the arguments.

The Prescott community is particularly looking forward to hearing from Vice Chief Justice Robert Brutinel, a Prescott High School alumnus. Brutinel served on the Yavapai County Superior Court bench for 14 years, including six years as that court’s presiding judge before his appointment to the AZ Supreme Court in 2010.

Vice Chief Justice Brutinel begins a five-year term as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court on July 1.

The cases before the Court in Prescott and all Supreme Court oral arguments will be livestreamed at http://www.azcourts.gov/AZSupremeCourt/LiveArchivedVideo.

For more information about the oral arguments being held in Prescott, contact Prescott High School Assistant Principal Clark Tenney at clark.tenney@prescottschools.com.