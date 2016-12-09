Home » General » Arizona State Law Says Move Over

Sedona AZ (December 8, 2016) – As you travel Arizona’s highways this week, watch for overhead signs reminding you to Move Over! with this message:

We hope “Move Over” rings familiar. If not, let’s refresh your memory:

• “Move Over” is a state law that requires motorists to move over one lane – or slow down if it is not safe to change lanes – when approaching any vehicle with flashing lights pulled to the side of a road or highway.

• That includes first responder vehicles such as tow trucks, fire trucks, ambulances and police cruisers, as well as utility trucks and even passenger vehicles that have emergency flashers blinking. Click the graphic above for this information.

Lives can be saved when vehicles “Move Over.” In June near Benson, a tow truck operator was killed when a vehicle struck him as he assisted a stranded motorist on the shoulder of Interstate 10.

Tragically, that’s not uncommon, as being a first responder to vehicle crashes and disabled motorists is dangerous work. Nationally, one tow truck operator is killed every six days. On average, about 23 highway workers and one law enforcement officer are killed every month and five fire fighters are killed every year in the United States.

Remember, when you see flashing lights on a vehicle, give ’em space and “Move Over.”