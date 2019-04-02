Home » General » Arizona Sheriff’s Adopt Ready, Set, Go! Program

Sedona AZ – Although Northern Arizona enjoyed a wet winter, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office would like people to be prepared for the spring, a time when the forest and grass lands dry out and are more vulnerable to wild fire. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be prepared. Over the next several weeks, we’ll be posting information on the Coconino Sheriff Facebook page to help you take proactive measures as outlined by Ready, Set, Go!

The fifteen Arizona Sheriff’s adopted Ready, Set, Go! (RSG), a program that educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency. Ready, Set, Go is the standard language that will issued to the public and actions to follow when communities are threatened by wildfire. The program’s three tenets encourage Arizonans to get READY by preparing now for what threatens their community, be SET by maintaining awareness of significant danger and to GO, evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening.

“The Sheriffs of Arizona have partnered with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, fire community and emergency management to provide information to help the public and our communities prepare for situations that could result in evacuations,” said CCSO Sheriff Jim Driscoll.

The Ready, Set, Go! program highlights actions residents should take during each step:

READY: “Prepare now”

Be aware of hazards that can threaten your community.

Register for Smart 911 Emergency Notifications

Create defensible space around your home by keeping grass mowed short and trimming vegetation.

Build an emergency supplies kit. Start with the five P’s: people and pet supplies, prescriptions, papers, personal needs and priceless items.

There is significant danger in your area.

Consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area.

This might be the only notice you receive.

Danger in your area is current and life-threatening.

Evacuate immediately to a shelter or to family/friends outside the affected area.

Follow instructions from emergency personnel, and stay on designated evacuation routes.

The Ready, Set, Go! program amplifies the common goal of all-hazards preparedness. Successfully preparing for an emergency encourages personal responsibility to protect yourself, your family and your property. Visit the Arizona Emergency Information Network at https://ein.az.gov to learn more about hazards in the state and how to prepare.

For additional Ready, Set, Go! information, follow the Coconino County Sheriff’s Facebook page and follow @AzEIN on Twitter.