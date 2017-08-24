Home » General » Arizona Red Cross Helps Prepare for Hurricane Harvey

Sedona AZ (August 24, 2017) — The Arizona, New Mexico and El Paso Region of the American Red Cross is mobilizing staff and volunteers in anticipation of Hurricane Harvey. Initially, eight people, including the Regional CEO, Kurt Kroemer and all regional “ERV’s”, Emergency Response Vehicles, will deploy to Texas where help will be provided in preparation of the hurricane, as well as assistance with sheltering, food and water if evacuations are activated.

Red Cross staff and volunteers from the Arizona, New Mexico and El Paso Region will be providing expertise in the areas of Government Relations, Sheltering, Food and Casework.

“Our core mission is on full display today as volunteers and staff from our region respond to help our neighboring Red Cross regions that will be impacted in Texas,” said Colin Williams, Regional Communications Officer. He went on to say, “As we prepare for a widespread and potentially destructive disaster, it is time, now more than ever to consider making a donation to the Red Cross. We are grateful for our generous donors and recognize that their contributions will ensure those affected can recover as quickly as possible.”

Today is the day to make final preparations for the storm! Please take Harvey seriously!

The American Red Cross cares deeply about helping everyone be prepared and safe. If you are planning to be in Texas, please have essential emergency items on hand and closely monitor the ever changing forecast. Since Tuesday afternoon, the American Red Cross has been staging and deploying materials, supplies, Emergency Response Vehicles, staff and volunteers throughout Texas and Louisiana.

Please utilize the attached Hurricane Checklist, Power Outage Checklist, Flood Safety Checklist, and the Red Cross Mobile Apps for your preparations and safety.

The Red Cross depends on the generous support of the American public to fulfill its crucial mission. Help people affected by disasters like floods, wildfires and countless other crises by making a donation to support Red Cross Disaster Relief. These gifts enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Make a donation today by visiting www.redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 gift.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.