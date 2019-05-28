Home » General » Arizona Red Cross Deploys Midwest Disaster Help

Sedona AZ – Volunteers and equipment have been deployed from three Arizona chapters of the American Red Cross to people across the Midwest as tornadoes and flooding continue to devastate communities.

• The Red Cross has more than 600 trained disaster workers on the ground providing safe shelter, food, relief supplies and other support to people in need.

• More than 450 people spent Monday night in 25 Red Cross and community shelters.

• Red Cross disaster workers have opened several shelters in the Dayton area where people impacted by the devastating storm can find food and shelter.

• In Oklahoma, the entire state is under a state of emergency as rivers continue to rise and evacuations are underway. The Red Cross has nine shelters open where more than 125 people spent Monday night.

• The Red Cross also has shelters open in Missouri, Arkansas, and Kansas due to the flooding in those states and additional shelters are ready to open if needed.

Donations to the American Red Cross can be made online at its website.