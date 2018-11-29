Home » General » Arizona Public Safety Fee Effective December 2018

Sedona AZ (November 29, 2018) – Beginning December 1, 2018, Arizona motorists expecting vehicle registration renewals will see a new Public Safety Fee. The fee was established by state law to support public safety and Highway Patrol operations. The fee goes into effect for registrations due in January which can be paid as early as December 1, and immediately for newly registered vehicles.

The fee will be collected during the vehicle registration process administered by the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division. Arizona statute established the method for collecting the fee and sets the process for determining the amount based on a formula designed to support Highway Patrol operations.

Highway Patrol operations, among the most visible functions of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, include response to collisions on Arizona highways, enforcing state laws designed to keep the motoring public safe, arresting impaired drivers, assisting motorists in distress, air rescue operations, and patrolling more than 6,800 miles of highways.

Most motorists will pay $32 per vehicle, per year. Street legal golf carts and primarily off-highway vehicles will pay $5. Those who register a vehicle annually or pay for a two or five year registration will pay the entire amount up front for each registered year.

The funds raised through the Public Safety Fee will not only provide necessary dollars for public safety, but will advance maintenance and construction of Arizona’s highway infrastructure, including the state’s Key Commerce Corridors that support economic development around the state.

Over the past decade, much of the Highway Patrol’s budget was considered part of the Arizona Highway User Revenue Fund, the gas-tax account that supports Arizona roadways, including law enforcement support. The new $32 Public Safety Fee will allow gas tax money to support roadway maintenance and construction, while providing a different source of funding for Highway Patrol operations.

For more information, visit www.azdot.gov/mvd.

For details on the enabling legislation, visit https://www.azleg.gov/legtext/53leg/2R/laws/0265.pdf.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is a state-level law enforcement agency whose mission is to protect human life and property by enforcing state laws, deterring criminal activity and providing vital support to the State of Arizona and its citizens.