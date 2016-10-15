Home » Business » Arizona Proposition 205 Town Hall

Sedona AZ (October 14, 2016) – Concerned Citizens for America, a local civics organization, is hosting a Sedona Town Hall to facilitate an Arizona Proposition 205 discussion about the regulation and taxation of marijuana November 2016 ballot initiative. Arizona voters are asked to attend as this initiative will legalize recreational and retail marijuana statewide.

The Town Hall will be held Tuesday, October 18, beginning at 6:30 PM in Christ Center Wesleyan Church, 580 Brewer Road, Sedona 86336. All voters are welcome.

You are Invited To a Town Hall

Arizona Proposition 205

a November 2016 Ballot Initiative

“The Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act”

What do I need to know as an Arizona resident?

Topics discussed will include:

This initiative to legalize recreational and retail marijuana will be on the Arizona ballot in November 2016. What exactly is the initiative language?

Colorado and Washington have legalized recreational use of marijuana. What can their recent experience teach us?

How should we approach our neighbors and friends with the facts that we have learned today?

All voters are welcome to converse with us.