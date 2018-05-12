Home » General » Arizona Fires Tap Red Cross Resources

Sedona AZ (May 12, 2018) – It was a very busy night for the Arizona American Red Cross yesterday. Three teams were dispatched to multiple fires.

In Casa Grande, the American Red Cross Pinal County Disaster Action Team led by Captain Jim Porter assisted three adults displaced by a mobile home fire which also damaged a fifth-wheeler trailer parked behind the home. Red Cross assistance included a next door neighbor whose utilities were lost due to the fire.

In Phoenix, the American Red Cross Phoenix Chapter DAT team led by Captain Michael Young cared for three adults and three dogs displaced by a multiple apartment unit fire near West Campbell Avenue.

In Prescott Valley, American Red Cross Northern Arizona assisted a household affected by the Viewpoint fire. The adult and a dog are now safe and being cared for by the DAT volunteers of Northern Arizona Red Cross. This was follow-up as part of the larger Viewpoint wildfire response efforts.

Thank you, DAT volunteers, for providing shelter, food, and emotional support to these families. We appreciate all that our American Red Cross volunteers do as they provide hope and help to members of our many Arizona communities.

