Arizona Dry Conditions Trigger Fire Restrictions

Sedona AZ — Beginning June 21, 2019, due to dry and hot conditions, fire restrictions will be implemented on Bureau of Land Management lands within the Phoenix District. The district’s 2.4 million acres of public lands in Arizona extend across portions of eight counties, including Pima, Pinal, Maricopa, Gila, Yavapai, Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties. Visitors to public lands in these counties are encouraged to plan before recreating in the area and check for updates for local weather and fire conditions.

Beginning June 21, the following are temporarily prohibited until rescinded:

· Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stove other than in a developed campsite or picnic area where agency-built campfire rings and grills are provided.

· Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in a developed recreation site at least six feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

· Welding or the use of any torch, metal cutting or grinding equipment.

· Discharging a firearm except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal or tribal laws and regulations.

· Fireworks, exploding targets and incendiary devices are prohibited year-round.

Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, grills or lanterns that include shut-off valves are permitted when used in an area of at least six feet or more clear from flammable material such as grass and brush.

Once conditions improve and the risk of wildfires has been reduced, fire restrictions will be rescinded and all allowable activities will be permitted to continue on public lands.

Any person who knowingly and willfully violates the regulations shall, upon conviction, be subject to a fine of not more than $1,000 or imprisonment of not more than 12 months, or both. In addition, such persons will be liable to the United States for damages through either an administrative process or in United States federal court.

Fire restrictions can vary by agency and jurisdictions.

Know before you go. Learn more about current fire restrictions and current fire situations at https://wildlandfire.az.gov.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Diverse activities authorized on these lands generated $96 billion in sales of goods and services throughout the American economy in fiscal year 2017. These activities supported more than 468,000 jobs.