Arizona Driver Licenses Valid for Air Travel Until 2020

Sedona AZ (January 5, 2017) – Arizona driver licenses and state identification cards are valid for air travel until October 1, 2020.

Period.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is sharing that message with travelers who may be confused by new Transportation Security Administration placards posted at airports. These notices say that beginning on January 28, 2018, travelers using a driver license or state ID for travel will need one from a state compliant with the federal REAL ID Act or a state with an extension for compliance.

Arizona is among states granted federal extensions allowing valid driver licenses and state IDs to be used for travel until October 1, 2020. That’s because Arizona has started offering a voluntary ID that meets REAL ID Act requirements.

Arizonans have the option now to obtain a Voluntary Travel ID. It’s available by appointment at Motor Vehicle Division offices or without an appointment at an Authorized Third Party provider offering driver license services. It costs $25 and, in most cases, is valid for eight years.

Please visit azdot.gov/TravelID for more information on the Voluntary Travel ID and the documents required to get one, to schedule an appointment to get a Voluntary Travel ID at an MVD office, or to locate an Authorized Third Party offering driver license services. You may also schedule an MVD appointment to get a Voluntary Travel ID via ServiceArizona.com.