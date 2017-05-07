Home » General » Arizona Double Homicide Leads to Colorado Criminal’s Arrest

Sedona AZ (May 7, 2017) – On Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at approximately 9:00 in the morning, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a telephone call from a Williams, Arizona man reporting that he had found his neighbor dead. Sheriff’s deputies from the Williams District responded to the property and discovered a man and a woman, both adults, deceased by suspected homicide. The Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Unit, Flagstaff, was immediately contacted and responded to the location. The two victims were identified as home owners, Michael Dimuria, 67, and his wife, Nora Dimuria, 64. It was quickly determined the Dimuria’s white 2006 Jeep Liberty 4 door vehicle was missing from their home.

Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll addressed over two hundred concerned community members this morning at the High Country Fire Station. The fire station is near the Red Lake community, the neighborhood of the Dimuria double homicide. Sheriff Driscoll reviewed the CCSO murder investigation’s chronological events during the past five days:

The morning of May 6, 2017, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from an area resident that a potential suspect was fleeing to Colorado. Throughout the day, the Sheriff’s Office conducted interviews and worked with Colorado law enforcement agencies. The Dolores County Sheriff’s Office located the missing Jeep Liberty in southwestern Colorado near Dolores after receiving a community member’s call reporting a vehicle as suspicious and possibly abandoned.

The Arizona homicide suspect had obtained a different vehicle and, later that same evening, fled the area and a high-speed chase ensued, with the man firing at pursuing Colorado law enforcement. Law enforcement performed a pit maneuver on the suspect’s vehicle, rolling it. The suspect, Derrick Shawn Barnett, 29, from Grand Junction, Colorado, was arrested on outstanding Colorado warrants and is in Montezuma County, Colorado custody.

Sheriff Driscoll advised those gathered that CCSO is comfortable Barnett is a suspect in its Red Lake area double homicide. Sheriff’s Office detectives are in route to Colorado to continue the investigation.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank the involved agencies which include: Arizona Department of Public Safety, Dolores County Colorado Sheriff’s Office, Montezuma County Colorado Sheriff’s Office, Mesa County Colorado Sheriff’s Office, Cortez Colorado Police Department, Grand Junction Colorado Police Department, FBI, United States Marshals, and the citizens of Coconino County. The Sheriff’s Office appreciates the trust and community partnership with Coconino County residents.