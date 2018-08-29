Home » General » Arizona Deputy Subdues Knife Wielding Thief

Sedona AZ (August 29, 2018) – On August 27, 2018, around 7:30 in the morning, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an in-progress residential burglary in the 34000 block of Bertha Street, Black Canyon City. When the first deputy arrived, he heard someone yelling inside the home and, as he entered through an open door, saw a person dressed in all black on top of an older adult man. The deputy rushed in and subdued the man, pulling him off the 70-year-old victim. The suspect, wearing a ski mask underneath a black hoody jacket and black gloves, was handcuffed after being restrained and identified as twenty-four year old Michael Chavez-Watsula.

The victim informed the deputy that the large knife on the floor nearby had been brandished by Chavez-Watsula during the attack. During a pat down search of Chavez-Watsula, the deputy found a knife sheath, four zip ties, sunglasses with lenses covered in duct tape, and rubber gloves.

YCSO deputies cleared the home and outlying property and confirmed no other suspects were present. Deputies found several power tools on the victim’s property, apparently removed from his garage by the suspect.

The victim informed deputies that earlier in the morning he awoke to find a door to his garage, normally closed, open. He noticed shoeprints nearby and followed them to the northwest corner of his property where he saw several of his power tools thrown over the fence. At this point, he called 911 to report a burglary and returned to his home.

A few moments later as the homeowner exited the bathroom, he was confronted by the ski masked suspect dressed in all black and brandishing a large knife. The suspect told the victim he was being robbed and ordered him into the bedroom. The victim refused and began struggling with the robber over the knife and fought in the hallway until the suspect was able to get on top of him. It was at this time that the Sheriff’s deputy arrived and managed to subdue the suspect after a struggle.

Having suffered bruising during the assault, the victim was treated by fire personnel.

Chavez-Watsula lives near the victim’s home and admitted his intent to steal property and get cash from the victim. He planned on tying up the victim with zip ties and placing the glasses with duct tape covered lenses on the victim so he could not see.

Chavez-Watsula was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, Burglary and Theft. He remains in-custody on a $150,000 bond.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website www.ycsoaz.gov.