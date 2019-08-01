Home » Business » Arizona Department of Revenue Offers Customer Live Chat

Sedona AZ – Arizona taxpayers now have another option when seeking information about state taxes, the transaction privilege tax program or answers to a variety of questions.

Starting August 1, 2019, the Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) is introducing a live chat feature to its www.AZDOR.gov and www.AZTaxes.gov websites. The pop-up application will provide customers with answers to general questions and offers navigational guidance.

“ADOR Live Chat allows customers to interact with department representatives in real-time and depending on the inquiry could mean the taxpayer receives information in a matter of seconds,” said Arizona Department of Revenue Interim Director Carlton Woodruff. “The Live Chat feature, along with the agency’s Customer Care Call Center and in-person assistance at three ADOR locations in the state, strengthens customer service at the department.”

ADOR Live Chat will be available for inquiries, Monday through Friday initially from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 in the evening.

Taxpayer privacy is paramount to the Department of Revenue; therefore, answers to specific taxpayer information will not be addressed through the website Live Chat feature.

Customers seeking information on particular private taxpayer matters or confidential account information will be directed to an ADOR Service Department.