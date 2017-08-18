Home » General » Arizona Court of Appeals Nominees Announced

Sedona AZ (August 18, 2017) – The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments has recommended nine nominees to Governor Douglas Ducey for two openings on Division One of the Arizona Court of Appeals.

The nominees for the openings created by the retirement of Judges Donn Kessler and Patricia K. Norris are:

· Cassie E. Bray Woo, Democrat, Deputy Chief at the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

· David B. Gass, Democrat, a Judge at the Superior Court in Maricopa County.

· James B. Morse, Jr., Republican, Section Chief at the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

· Jennifer M. Perkins, Republican, Assistant Solicitor General at the Arizona Attorney’s Office.

· Patricia A. Starr, Independent, a Judge at the Superior Court in Maricopa County.

· Timothy J. Thomason, Republican, a Judge at the Superior Court in Maricopa County.

· Randall H. Warner, Democrat, a Judge at the Superior Court in Maricopa County.

· Janet S. Weinstein, Independent, Sole Practitioner at Janet S. Weinstein, P.C.

· David D. Weinzweig, Independent, Partner at Ellman Weinzweig, LLC.

Governor Ducey will appoint the new judges.

Division One of the Court of Appeals hears cases arising in Apache, Coconino, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Yavapai and Yuma counties.