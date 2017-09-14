Home » Business » Arizona Community Foundation College Scholarship Awareness Nights

Sedona AZ (September 14, 2017) – The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County, in collaboration with the Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona, is inviting community groups to participate in the third annual Cash for College Scholarship Awareness Nights. Sponsored by Yavapai College, each of two events provides an opportunity for students, their families and local educators to learn more about scholarships available to local students for post-secondary studies. Scholarship providers that participated last year met with over 300 students interested in learning about local scholarship opportunities.

Recent declines in scholarship applications across the nation can be attributed to a lack of awareness from students and parents. For the second year in a row, ACF of Yavapai County is partnering with ACF of Sedona to help increase awareness and provide an opportunity for the community to form a collective response. Two evening events, one in Prescott and one in Clarkdale, will connect Yavapai County’s students directly with scholarship grantors.

The Cash for College Scholarship Awareness Nights, coordinated to accommodate students’ and parents’ busy schedules, will provide an invaluable opportunity for students to learn more about scholarship opportunities. Each scholarship or organization will have their own booth from which to distribute information and speak with interested and qualified students, increasing both awareness and community engagement. An informational document including a brief description of all represented opportunities will be distributed during the events to give students and parents a reference guide cataloguing the available scholarships.

A variety of scholarship funds established with the Arizona Community Foundation offer support for students in Yavapai County. With one application, students are matched with more than 90 scholarships for which they qualify through the Arizona Community Foundation’s online scholarship system. Students will be made aware of application requirements for local scholarships at the events. ACF of Yavapai County and ACF of Sedona are affiliates of the Arizona Community Foundation, the largest private provider of scholarships in the state. Collaboration is one of the Arizona Community Foundation’s guiding principles, and as such, we would like this event to include representation from all of the great organizations providing scholarship opportunities to local students.

If you provide a scholarship supporting Yavapai County students, please join us!

2017 CASH FOR COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP AWARENESS NIGHTS

PRESCOTT: Monday, December 4 from 5:00 to 6:30 pm

Yavapai College Gymnasium, 1110 E. Sheldon St., Building 2, Prescott

RSVP for Prescott: acfycashcollegeprescott17.eventbrite.com

CLARKDALE: Tuesday, December 5 from 5:00 to 6:30 pm

Yavapai College Community Room, 601 Black Hills Dr., Clarkdale

RSVP for Clarkdale: acfcashcollegeclarkdale17.eventbrite.com

Local community groups as well as staff from ACF of Yavapai County and ACF of Sedona will be available to answer questions and share information. The events are free and open to the public. For more information regarding these events, contact Lisa Sahady at (928) 583-7815 or LSahady@azfoundation.org.