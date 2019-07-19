Home » Business » Arizona Community Foundation Announces Reorganization

Sedona AZ – Due to its continued growth, the Arizona Community Foundation has recently reorganized the executive staff, enhanced business operations, and promoted key staff members. The changes support the current three-year strategic business plan and enable the Foundation to focus on improving overall operating excellence.

“Our new structure allows our talented staff to better serve our donors and the community and steward the charitable assets we manage,” said Steve Seleznow, ACF President & CEO. “We needed to adapt to our new scale and realize the efficiencies, leverage, and opportunities it provides.”

The Finance & Administrative unit has been divided into two units: Finance, led by former Senior Vice President of Finance & Accounting Kyla Quintero, and Operations, led by former Chief Finance & Administrative Officer, Jeff Sauter.

Kyla Quintero was promoted to Chief Financial Officer, where she leads the finance and accounting teams, is responsible for the processing, managing, and reporting of all financial activities, and oversees ACF’s auditing and accounting practices. An ACF staff member since 2017, Quintero has quickly moved into executive leadership positions within the organization. Prior to ACF, she was Vice President of Anderson Zurmuehlen in Montana for 16 years where she was part of the management team running a statewide CPA firm with seven offices and 250 employees. She holds a master’s degree in accounting from Montana State University.

Jeff Sauter was appointed Chief Operations & Administrative Officer and now oversees the technology strategic plan, all systems integration, continuous process improvement, talent development, and information and data management. Sauter joined ACF as Chief Financial Officer in 2014 after holding that same position for the San Antonio Area Foundation, where he was named one of the Best CFOs of 2012 by the San Antonio Business Journal. Sauter is an active Certified Public Accountant and earned his master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in international finance from UCLA’s Anderson School of Business. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Penn State University.

To manage daily operations and internal coordination, three staff members have been promoted: Glenn Wike has been named Senior Director, Strategy & Public Policy; Morgan Bishop Fraser has been named Director, Pakis Center for Business Philanthropy, and Casey Stevens has been named Director, Investments.

In his new role, Glenn Wike will focus on optimizing the effectiveness of the organization and its strategic direction. He will lead the Foundation’s public policy priorities working closely with the Public Policy Committee of the board. Wike has been with ACF since 2012 and has served in various positions, most recently leading ACF’s statewide education program. Prior to ACF, Wike worked for the Phoenix Zoo and earned a bachelor’s degree in Public Service and Public Policy from Arizona State University.

As Director of the Pakis Center, Morgan Bishop Fraser will develop and implement a strategic plan for the Center, build relationships and cultivate new corporate clients, and support the increasing number of companies expanding their philanthropic and corporate social responsibility initiatives. Bishop Fraser has been with ACF staff since 2013 and has served in various philanthropic services roles including overseeing the Foundation’s supporting organizations. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Interpersonal and Organizational Communication from California State University, Long Beach.

As Director, Investments, Casey Stevens will oversee all of ACF’s externally managed investment assets, manage daily liquidity needs, and develop investment-related communications. Before joining ACF in 2017, Stevens spent nine years at Pavilion Advisory Group, the Foundation’s Chicago-based institutional investment consulting firm. He holds an MBA from Eastern Illinois University and a bachelor’s degree in finance from Illinois State University.

Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans. With five regional offices serving communities across Arizona, ACF is among the top 25 community foundations in the nation with more than $938 million in trust and endowment assets, and is certified under the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations. Since inception, ACF and its affiliates have awarded more than $719 million in grants, scholarships and loans to nonprofit organizations, schools, and government agencies.

More information is available at azfoundation.org.