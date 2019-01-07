Home » Business » Arizona Attorney Suspended for Client Abandonment

Sedona AZ (January 7, 2019) – The Presiding Disciplinary Judge of the Arizona Supreme Court ordered that Phoenix attorney Christopher S. Short be suspended for two years after abandoning clients and failing to comply with the State Bar of Arizona investigation.

Short was paid a flat fee by his client to resolve an informal probate of an estate. During representation, he told his client to find another attorney. After his client requested a partial refund, Short stopped all communication.

In a second matter, Short represented a wife in divorce proceedings. Both parties entered into an agreement that resolved all issues and placed the agreement on the record. Despite many requests, Short failed to sign the document that was ultimately submitted by opposing counsel. He also failed to withdraw as counsel.

In another matter, Short represented his client in a civil action. The court found that a judgment was entered against his client due to his failure to respond to basic disclosures and discovery. Short had abandoned his client.

In all three matters, Short failed to respond to requests for information during the State Bar of Arizona’s investigation.

Christopher S. Short’s two-year suspension was ordered effective on December 21, 2018. He was also ordered to pay for the costs and expenses incurred by the State Bar of Arizona.

Consumers may report attorney misconduct by calling the State Bar of Arizona Attorney/Consumer Assistance Program (A/CAP) hotline at 602-340-7280.

