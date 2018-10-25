Home » General » Arizona Attorney Disbarment Stems from Criminal Activity

Sedona AZ (October 25, 2018) – The Presiding Disciplinary Judge of the Arizona Supreme Court has issued an order accepting a consent to disbarment for suspended member Craighton T. Boates of New River, AZ.

The disciplinary action results from criminal activity. Boates entered a guilty plea of Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud, a Class D Felony for defrauding the Small Business Administration. Boates was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered to pay $3,303,890.11 in restitution.

Boates was previously placed on interim suspension while the State Bar conducted its investigation.

Craighton T. Boates’ disbarment was effective October 23, 2018. He was ordered to pay $1,219.10 for costs and expenses incurred by the State Bar of Arizona during its investigation.

Consumers may report attorney misconduct by calling the State Bar of Arizona Attorney/Consumer Assistance Program (A/CAP) hotline at 602.340.7280.

