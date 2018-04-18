Home » General » Area Travel Management and Environmental Assessment Public Meetings

Sedona AZ (April 18, 2018) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Hassayampa Field Office will hold two public meetings in early May to gather public input on the draft Black Canyon Corridor Travel Management Plan and Environmental Assessment. The documents have been released for public view and input.

The first meeting will be held May 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Deer Valley Community Center, 2001 West Wahalla Lane, Phoenix. The second meeting will be held May 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Mayer High School (old library) located at 17300 East Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley, Arizona.

“The purpose of travel management planning is to ensure the availability of appropriate access to and across public lands for a variety of uses. Public input up to and beyond this point is key to the success of our planning,” said BLM Phoenix District Manger Leon Thomas.

The plan encompasses the communities of Black Canyon City, Mayer, New River and Dewey-Humboldt in Yavapai and Maricopa counties, covering the Upper Agua Fria River, Bumble Bee and Lower Black Canyon Trail travel management areas.

At the open house-style meetings, maps of the travel network alternatives will be available for review and BLM staff will be available to answer questions and receive comments.

The 30-day public comment period is from April 23 until May 22, 2018.

Stakeholders are encouraged to submit their comments for the record through the BLM online land use planning tool, ePlanning, at the following Internet address: https://go.usa.gov/xnp5H. Written comments may be mailed to the Hassayampa Field Office, 21605 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85027, faxed to (623) 580-5580, or emailed to blkcanyon@blm.gov.

