Arcosanti International Film Festival

Sedona AZ – Passes are now on sale for the inaugural Arcosanti International Film Carnivale which will take place April 26-28, 2019, in the beautiful, otherworldly eco-city of Arcosanti, Arizona.

The Arcosanti International Film Carnivale is Arizona’s only ALL documentary film festival. Guests who attend this inaugural groundbreaking event will be met with more than just a film festival. The Arcosanti International Film Carnivale is an eclectic culture hub that celebrates every form of art under the sun. Its mission is to celebrate the art of documentary cinema and enrich the community by presenting an annual world class event with art exhibitions, educational workshops, panels and outreach programs, an open air mercato with local bands, merchants and culinary artisans, a Wine Vault (micro wine festival) offering tastings of several Arizona wines, and a Venetian themed Masquerade Ball offering samplings of decadent desserts provided by local cake and pastry chefs, chocolatiers and other sweet makers.

The Arcosanti International Film Carnivale is anticipated to become one of Arizona’s top destination film festivals because of its unique locale and multi artistic cultural facets.

While the Arcosanti International Film Carnivale accepts documentary short and feature films on every topic, the festival has special wings for films on sustainability, conservation, Native American culture, holistic and organic living, art, design, architecture, fashion, culinary arts, music, social change and the human condition.

With purchasing options ranging from a single event ticket to an all inclusive VIP Weekend experience, the Carnivale has something for everyone.

Updates on the lineup and full listing of events will be continually updated. Visit the event website or follow the festival on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for news and announcements at Arcosantifilmcarnivale.com.