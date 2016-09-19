Home » Community » Archaeology Center Presents the Annual Sherman Loy Award

Sedona AZ (September 18, 2016) – Sherman Loy (1926-2011) was the scion of two Sedona/Verde Valley pioneer families – Schuerman and Loy. He was a dedicated volunteer with many organizations, including the Arizona State Parks Site Steward Program. He was an early supporter of the Verde Valley Archaeology Center (VVAC) and was one of its first Life Members.

The VVAC presents the annual Sherman Loy Memorial Award to an avocational archaeologist for their outstanding efforts in the protection and promotion of the archaeological heritage of the Sedona/Verde Valley area. The recipient is chosen based on their contribution to our knowledge of archaeology, active participation in the preservation or protection of archaeological sites, presentation of educational lectures or discussions, published books or articles, or who has worked closely with organizations that contribute to the science of Anthropology.

The 2016 recipients are Bill and Joan Sexton. They first became part of the archaeological community in 1991. Since that time they have volunteered time at the Museum of Northern Arizona, the Coconino National Forest, Northern Arizona University Field Schools and the Arizona Site Stewards Program. They were officers of the Verde Valley Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society in 1998 and 1999. They have and continue to volunteer doing laboratory analysis and cataloging for the Verde Valley Archaeology Center and have shared their time by leading many field trips to area archaeological sites. Working with Peter Pilles, Coconino National Forest Archaeologist, they wrote a paper on prehistoric stone tools and taught a class on these tools at Elden Pueblo field schools in Flagstaff. The Sextons have also developed a shell-type collection that was shared with the Museum of Northern Arizona and Northern Arizona University. They are now doing stone tool analysis at two Ancestral Puebloan sites in the Four Corners area and continue to promote the preservation of sites in the Verde Valley.

The award will be presented on September 27, 2016, at 6:30 in the evening at the Sedona Public Library. Following the short award ceremony will be a presentation by Dr. Carla Van West on “Droughts, Floods and Freezes: The Role of Climate in the Human History of the American Southwest.”

Dr. Van West is the Director of Preservation Research Programs for the SRI Foundation in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. She earned a Ph.D. in anthropology from Washington State University, a M.A. in anthropology from the University of Arizona, and a B.A. in anthropology from Elmira College in New York. She has more than 35 years’ experience in the archaeology of the U.S. Southwest and uses innovative approaches to link Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technology with paleo-climatic data for locations in southwestern Colorado.

The presentation and talk is free and open to the public. For more information contact the Verde Valley Archaeology Center in Camp Verde, Arizona, at 928-567-0066 or visit www.vvarchcenter.org.

The Sedona Public Library is located at 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona, Arizona 86336.