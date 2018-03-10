Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » APS Requests Dismissal of Ratepayers Adverse Impact Hearing

Sedona AZ (March 10, 2018) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Arizona Corporate Commission

Ms. Mee,

Yesterday APS requested the AZCC dismiss the Rehearing requested of hundreds of affected customers regarding APS misrepresenting the impact of last year’s residential rate hike.

http://edocket.azcc.gov/Docket/DocketDetailSearch?docketId=20303#docket-detail-container2

After documented proof has been provided the AZCC showing APS mislead them into allowing the rate increase… APS is now asking the Arizona Corporate Commission to dismiss the Complaint without reviewing the facts.

AZCC is required to review any decision after a certain number of complaints of misrepresentation… Hundreds of complaints have been received. APS doesn’t care let’s hope the AZCC does.

APS has more than DOUBLED the bills of low income (E3) and those needing 24/7 medical equipment (E4).

If the AZCC can’t protect those most in need of their protection what is their purpose?

Regards,

Steve Krome

Yuma, AZ