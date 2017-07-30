Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » APS Rate Case Judge Issues Order

The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

APS Rate Case Update — Judge Issues ROO — “Smart” Meter Issues Postponed

Information & Perspective by Warren Woodward

Sedona, Arizona ~ July 30, 2017



Last Wednesday the Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) assigned to the APS rate case issued her Recommended Opinion & Order (ROO).



The ROO is how she thinks the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) commissioners should rule on the rate case. Hence it is written in the form of an Order that, if the commissioners agree with, they can just sign after they vote for it in an upcoming Open Meeting (no date for that yet).