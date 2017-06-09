Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » APS CEO Daily Pay More Than Arizonans Median Annual Income

APS CEO Daily Pay More Than Arizonans Median Annual Income

Sedona AZ (June 9, 2017) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

APS CEO Don Brandt Gets $53K Per Day
Information & Perspective by Warren Woodward
Sedona, Arizona ~ June 9, 2017

          I don’t envy other people’s money.

          I want people to be prosperous.

          But this is ridiculous!

          According to the Arizona Republic newspaper, APS CEO Don Brandt’s pay is $19,453,434 per year.

          That works out to $53,297.08 per day, every day of the year, weekends and holidays included. That one day’s pay is more than the median yearly Arizona household income of $51,899.

          I remember being outraged when Brandt’s yearly pay was “just” $11.5 million back in 2012.

          Something is very, very wrong when the CEO of a (supposedly regulated) public utility monopoly with captive customers gets paid more than almost anyone else in the state.

          Here’s the Arizona Republic’s comparison of 47 Arizona executives’ pay: http://arizonarepublic.az.newsmemory.com/publink.php?shareid=14114545c  Brandt is listed under Pinnacle West, the APS parent company.

          No wonder APS wants a rate increase.

