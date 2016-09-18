Home » Featured » Another Sedona Smoky Sky

Sedona AZ (September 18, 2016) – Today as you were out and about Sedona, you may have seen and or smelled smoke in the air. The Sedona Fire District has issued a notice that two lightning-caused managed fires burning in surrounding areas are affecting local air quality.

The SedonaEye.com interviewed several Fay Canyon hikers who had returned to their trailhead parking lot after seeing the air in the canyon turn from clear blue into a milky haze, heavy with the smell of smoke. One, a Village of Oak Creek resident, Terry Groff, remarked, “We’ve been hiking for a couple of hours. The area is very dry with lots of fuel, and no water. Forest fires around here are difficult to bring under control because of the terrain. If I smell smoke, I get out of its zone. My husband David Groff does Search and Rescue, and keeping out of harms way makes their work less hazardous.”

A hiker named Tandy was bound for Devils Bridge. Unfazed by the smoky sky as she exited her car in its parking area with a friend, she pulled out a day pack from the back seat of her vehicle, “Smoke? It’s my day off and we drove from Phoenix. If it wasn’t safe to hike, the parking lot wouldn’t be open and all these people wouldn’t be here.”

The Fulton Fire is 175 acres currently burning east of Payson, and the Labor Fire is 429 acres burning near Jacob Lake. Smoke will linger in low lying areas for the day, and possibly into tomorrow.

Contributors to this SedonaEye.com article are Abe Koniarsky and the Sedona Fire District.