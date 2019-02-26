Home » General » Annual Pepsi-Cola Taylor House Century Bike Ride

Sedona AZ – The Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation will be hosting the 19th Annual Pepsi-Cola Taylor House Century Bike Ride benefitting The Taylor House on Saturday, July 20, 2019. The course will follow along AZ Route 66 and AZ State Route 89A out to Wupaki National Monument.

The Taylor House is a home away from home for friends and families of patients receiving care at Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC). It has served thousands of families since opening its doors in 2001. Families from all 50 states and nearly 30 countries have depended on the hospitality of The Taylor House while their loved ones were patients at FMC.

REGISTRATION:

$65 THROUGH MARCH 31

$70 APRIL 1-JULY 18

$75 ON-SITE JULY 19-20

Price is the same for all routes and includes shirt, water bottle, ride support and lunch.

ROUTES:

95 MILE CENTURY RIDE

65 MILE PAINTED DESERT LOOP

45 MILE SUNSET CRATER LOOP

30 MILE SLAYTON RANCH LOOP.

For detailed course information and to register, visit TaylorHouseRide.com.