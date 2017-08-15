Home » General » Anchovy Point Cliff Jumping Accident

Sedona AZ (August 15, 2017) – On the afternoon of August 14, 2017, National Park Service Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dispatch received a report of a cliff jumping accident at Anchovy Point on Lake Powell in Coconino County, Arizona.

Anchovy Point is a popular area for swimming and fishing and can be accessed from shore. It is located between the Glen Canyon Dam and the Wahweap Marina.

A 25-year old man, Erick Kallestewa of Hotevilla, Arizona, reportedly attempted a cliff jump of approximately thirty feet. Two witnesses accompanying the victim stated that after entering the water he resurfaced and attempted to swim, but experienced difficulty due to the wind and wave conditions.

Assisting at the scene of the accident were National Park Service personnel and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. A private vessel on scene assisted after witnessing one of the subjects attempting to rescue Kallestewa. All three subjects were from Hotevilla, Arizona.

Due to the water depth in excess of 170 feet, a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) was dispatched to the area. Search efforts resumed during daylight hours on August 15 and at approximately 10:45 a.m., Kallestewa’s body was recovered by the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dive Team and ROV specialists.

The incident is currently under investigation by the National Park Service, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.