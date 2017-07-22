American Red Cross Shelter Closes

– The American Red Cross Evacuation Shelter at the Mayer High School in Mayer, Arizona, is closed effective immediately.

For those people in the community who need help recovering from the flood, please visit the Individual Assistance Service Center located at Mayer Recreation Center – 10001 S. Wicks Ave. Mayer, AZ 86333. Hours of operation will be Sunday, July 23, 2017, and Monday, July 24, 2017, from 9:00 am to 4:30 p.m., each day.

If immediate assistance is needed, call the Red Cross at 1-800-842-7349.

