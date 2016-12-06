Home » Community » American Legion extends membership invitation to Sedona vets

Sedona AZ (December 6, 2016) – American Legion Cornville Post 135 invites all eligible veterans to join their recently chartered post. Due to the closure of the original Sedona Legion some years ago, Post 135 has been assigned by the state to support the community through various community services and youth programs.

In the past, the Cornville Post has worked with Sedona Red Rock High School to send high school juniors to American Legion Boys State held at NAU in Flagstaff. Additionally, the post Auxiliary Unit 135 has sponsored juniors to American Legion Auxiliary Girls State held at U of A in Tucson.

Furthermore, the post has worked with the local Civil Air Patrol to sponsor cadets to the American Legion Law Enforcement Career Academy: The purpose of the academy is to foster students 11-18 years old interested in law enforcement and or the military. This camp is held annually near Flagstaff, and is open to both male and female students.

Interested veterans are welcomed “to drop in” at the monthly meeting to see what the post is currently working on. Meetings are held the second Wednesday of the month beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Cornville Fire Station, Page Springs Road. However, due to the holiday season, the December meeting has been suspended, but will resume on January 11, 2017.

Membership criteria is a person (man or woman) who served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces during any of the war eras listed below and who have been honorably discharged or are currently serving.

*AUGUST 2, 1990 TO TODAY (PERSIAN GULF/ WAR ON TERRORISM)

DECEMBER 20, 1989 TO JANUARY 31, 1990 (OPERATION JUST CAUSE – PANAMA)

AUGUST 24, 1982 TO JULY 31, 1984 (LEBANON/GRENADA)

FEBRUARY 28, 1961 TO MAY 7, 1975 (VIETNAM)

JUNE 25, 1950 TO JANUARY 31, 1955 (KOREA)

DECEMBER 7, 1941 TO DECEMBER 31, 1946 (WORLD WAR II)

APRIL 6, 1917 TO NOVEMBER 11, 1918 (WORLD WAR I)

For more information, call Jim Strande at 928-649-3374 or mark your calendar to attend the meeting in January 2017. We will look forward to seeing you.

Happy holidays, Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and may the coming new year be your finest yet! Thank you for your service.