American Legion Celebrates Centennial

Sedona AZ – In recognition of the American Legion Centennial, the Centennial committee from American Legion Posts 25, 90, 93 and 135 proudly announces that Arizona Congressman Dr. Paul Gosar will be the keynote speaker for its April 27 celebration at the Camp Verde Community Park, Camp Verde.

Event and parking are free. The April 27 Centennial Celebration begins at 11:00 a.m. and concludes at 3:00 p.m. so mark your calendars today.

Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S., is serving his fifth term in Congress as the Representative from Arizona’s Fourth Congressional District. First elected in 2010, he came to Congress with no prior political experience. He believes that the Constitution is the cornerstone of our Republic, and always pursues policies that allow for more individual liberty and less government involvement.

Proceeding opening comments at 11:00 a.m., participants will witness the return of the 1919 Centennial Motorcycle Run. Along with Arizona American Legion officers, Yavapai Nation Chairwoman Jane Russell-Winiecki, local city mayors, and presidents of surrounding community associations will be in attendance.

There will be free food and non-alcoholic beverages! Plus, community visitors can participate in the Americana Free Poster Contest by voting for their favorite drawings – prizes will be awarded in various age categories from second to twelfth grade. Poster contest rules are found at www.alazp135.org.

Hey kids, there’s a pie eating contest and lots of games for you! And everyone can visit the many local nonprofit representatives sharing information about their organizations. (If not currently registered for a free 10’ by 10’ space, interested groups may still reserve a space by calling 929-301-7273.)

For more information about event activities and registration for the motorcycle run and poster contest, contact Jeri Strande, District 8 Verde Centennial Project Manager, at 928-649-3374.