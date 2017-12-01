Home » Business » Alternate weekend AZ I-17 southbound routes

Sedona AZ (December 1, 2017) – Southbound Arizona Interstate 17 will be restricted near Seventh Avenue south of the downtown area over the next three weekends while the Arizona Department of Transportation completes freeway bridge repairs. Seventh Avenue also will be closed in both directions at I-17 while the weekend work is underway.

Drivers should consider alternate routes while the following restrictions are in place this weekend:

Southbound I-17 narrowed to two lanes near Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Dec. 4) for bridge repairs.

Seventh Avenue closed in both directions at I-17. I-17 traffic exiting at Seventh Avenue will not be able to make left turns.

Alternate routes include Seventh Street or Central Avenue.

Drivers also should consider using eastbound I-10 in the downtown area as an alternate freeway route.

Similar restrictions also are planned over the weekends of Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 16-17 to allow crews to complete the repair work.

The AZ I-17 bridge over northbound Seventh Avenue was damaged in October when it was struck by a piece of heavy equipment being hauled on a trailer. One of the bridge girders was heavily damaged.

ADOT has since removed the damaged beam so that crews can install a new girder this weekend before completing repairs over the following two weekends.

Drivers who normally would use northbound Seventh Avenue to travel toward Saturday night’s APS Electric Light Parade should consider alternate routes, including Seventh Street or Central and 19th avenues.

