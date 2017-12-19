Home » Featured » ADOT working to keep highways open during holidays

Sedona AZ (December 19, 2017) – Motorists in Arizona driving to holiday destinations won’t encounter any scheduled freeway closures for construction work during or between the Christmas and New Year’s weekends.

The Arizona Department of Transportation will not schedule any full closures for construction or maintenance work on state highways between Friday, Dec. 22 and Tuesday, Jan. 2, in order to limit traffic restrictions and promote safety over the holidays.

While no closures are planned, travelers should be aware that existing improvement project work zone restrictions will remain in place. Motorists should allow extra travel time and use caution when driving in work zones.

To encourage smart driving decisions, ADOT’s electronic highway signs at times will display holiday themed safety messages.

Because unexpected delays can occur due to crashes, disabled vehicles and weather, motorists traveling during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays should:

1. Pack extra drinking water and snacks.

2. Avoid the busiest travel times, if possible.

3. Be patient and obey speed limits – speeding is a leading cause of crashes. Keep safe distances between vehicles.

4. Get plenty of rest before driving – drowsy driving is unsafe.

5. Check vehicles, including tire pressure, engine belts and fluid levels.

6. If traveling to the high country, pack cold weather clothes, shoes/boots/socks, gloves, hats, and warm blankets for all.

7. Never drive while impaired – arrange for a designated driver or a ride service.

Traveling with young children, use properly sized and installed car and booster seats. Never allow any occupant to ride unbuckled. Bring plenty of children’s necessaries: diapers, games and toys, books, food and snacks, and water.

Plan frequent stops to allow for bathroom breaks.

A wet wash cloth zipped in a plastic baggie, or a package of disposable wipes is a must for easy car trip clean-ups.

Traveling with a pet requires frequent stops; be sure your pet is restrained or in an appropriately sized travel container. Never allow a pet to exit the vehicle without a restraint. Remember to scoop the poop or use a designated doggy run at rest areas.

Realtime highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511 when a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, and a free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

Drive carefully, avoid tailgating and aggressive driving habits, never text and drive, pull into a rest area when tired, carry plenty of water, and always advise someone of your travel plans and any emergency notification preferences.

Keep your hands free cell phone fully charged, and report emergencies to 911.

