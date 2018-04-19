Home » Business » ADOT Westbound I-10 Weekend Closure

Sedona AZ (April 19, 2018) – Motorists traveling to the West Valley this weekend should allow extra travel time and plan ahead to avoid a closure of westbound Interstate 10 (Papago Freeway) at 51st Avenue due to construction of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Beginning 10 p.m. Friday, April 20, 2018, westbound I-10 between 51st and 59th avenues will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday, April 23. The closure will ensure a 100-foot crane can safely remove temporary structures used to support a concrete structure, also known as a straddle bent, for a future flyover bridge that will connect to the South Mountain Freeway.

With heavy traffic and delays expected, ADOT recommends drivers consider alternate routes, such as the Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) west of I-17.

During the closure, westbound I-10 traffic will be able to exit the freeway at 51st Avenue. Westbound traffic will be detoured to McDowell Road and can return to westbound I-10 at 59th Avenue. The westbound I-10 on-ramps at 35th and 43rd avenues will also be closed as well to help reduce backups.

A second weekend closure (May 4-7) will be needed for additional bridge construction.

The 22-mile South Mountain Freeway, expected to open by late 2019, will provide a long-planned direct link between the East Valley and West Valley and a much-needed alternative to I-10 through downtown Phoenix. Approved by Maricopa County voters in 1985 and again in 2004 as part of a comprehensive regional transportation plan, the South Mountain Freeway will complete the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeway system in the Valley.

ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but there is a possibility that unscheduled closures or restrictions may occur. Weather can also affect a project schedule. To stay up-to-date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit az511.gov

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. Remember when traveling with children and pets to allow extra time and carry extra water. Pets should always be on leash or restrained in safety harnesses and or pet carriers.