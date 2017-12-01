Home » Business » ADOT Weekend Travel Advisory

Sedona AZ (December 1, 2017) – The Arizona Department of Transportation has issued the following travel alerts for December 1 – 4, 2017:

Drivers should be aware of the following weekend restrictions:

Southbound AZ I-17 narrowed to two lanes near Seventh Avenue (south of downtown Phoenix) from 9 p.m. Friday evening until 5:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Grand Avenue (AZ US 60) closed intermittently near milepost 126 (northwest of Center Street) in the Wittmann area from 6:00 a.m. until noon Saturday and Sunday.