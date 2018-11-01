Home » Business » ADOT Weekend Travel Advisory (Phoenix Area)

Sedona AZ (November 1, 2018) – Drivers should be aware of the following travel advisories and restrictions for this weekend, November 2 -5, 2018:

Westbound I-10 closed between 43rd Avenue and 67th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 5) while crews shift traffic lanes for construction of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange.

Eastbound I-10 closed at Perryville Road in Goodyear from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Nov. 3) for installation of overhead message signs and traffic-flow sensors.

Eastbound I-10 also closed between Citrus Road and Sarival Avenue in Goodyear from 10 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday (Nov. 4) for installation of overhead message signs and traffic-flow sensors.

Loop 303 ramps to eastbound I-10 closed. Please click on map for additional information.

When traveling in Arizona with children and pets, plan extra time for necessary stops and delays. Carry emergency supplies of water and snacks for adults and children, and always have pets leashed or harnessed when exiting your vehicle.

Drive alert. Don’t get hurt.