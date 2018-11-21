Home » Business » ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Phoenix Area)

Sedona AZ (November 21, 2018) – No construction closures are scheduled along state highways over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, November 21 through 26, 2018.

Please focus on safe driving, be patient in heavy traffic and use caution in existing work zones.

Be sure to buckle up, don’t speed, avoid distractions (don’t text and drive) and never drive while impaired.

If driving in the high country, be prepared for winter conditions during the holiday travel season. Know Snow in Arizona.

View the Weekend Travel Advisory map for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

It’s the beginning of a safe and enjoyable happy holiday season from the Arizona Department of Transportation.