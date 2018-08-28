Home » General » ADOT Travel Alert for NFL Thursday Game

Sedona AZ (August 28, 2018) – Drivers using AZ Interstate 10 west of downtown Phoenix and the Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in the West Valley should plan for heavier afternoon traffic on Thursday, August 30, before the Arizona Cardinals host the Denver Broncos in a preseason game in Glendale.

With kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at University of Phoenix Stadium, drivers should allow extra travel time and consider starting their trips earlier. Parking lots will open at 3:00 in the afternoon. Drivers who are not going to the game should consider avoiding the busiest stadium travel routes if possible.

Ticketholders driving from north Scottsdale or other East Valley locations should consider taking Loop 101, rather than routes that would put them on westbound AZ I-10.

Freeway message boards will carry critical updates on current and anticipated traffic conditions as well as recommended exits for the stadium.

Real time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, by following SedonaEye.com and through ADOT’s Twitter feed @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.