ADOT Touts Camp Verde Roundabout Safety Project

Sedona AZ (October 26, 2016) – A roundabout project on AZ State Route 260 just east of AZ Interstate 17 will enhance safety, and help visitors and residents better navigate a busy commercial area in Camp Verde, Arizona, advises the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Camp Verde roundabout will be at the intersection of SR 260 and Industrial Drive, an area where many travelers pull over for gasoline, a bite to eat, or a cup of coffee.

The improvement will keep traffic flowing smoothly in all directions and in and out of businesses. At present, traffic on Industrial Drive can only make right turns onto SR 260, while those on SR 260 often wait in long left-turn bays to get into businesses and or turn around.

The Arizona Department of Transportation project, which will begin in the coming weeks and is set for completion in the spring of 2017, will add sidewalks on the north side of SR 260 between Cliffs Parkway and Main Street, and on the south side of SR 260 between Seventh Street and Main Street.

While there will be traffic restrictions during the project, access to local businesses and properties will be maintained throughout.

For more information on roundabouts and how to use them, visit azdot.gov/roundabouts. Project information can be found at azdot.gov.

ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but it's possible that unscheduled closures or restrictions might occur because of weather or other factors.