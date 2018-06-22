Home » Business » ADOT to close southbound I-17 at I-40 for week

Sedona AZ (June 22, 2018) – Southbound Interstate 17 will close overnights at the I-17/I-40 interchange in Flagstaff, Arizona next week while crews continue to remove the westbound I-40 bridge decks.

Beginning Sunday, June 24, southbound I-17 will close where the highway passes under Interstate 40. The same section will close nightly from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. through Friday, June 29. Drivers heading south out of Flagstaff will need to take I-40 west to the Flagstaff Ranch Road exit and come around to I-40 eastbound to take the exit for I-17 south.

Also, AZ I-40 has been narrowed to one lane in each direction through the interchange. This restriction will remain in place for the next couple of months to allow the contractor to expedite the work.

The $10 million project includes replacing the I-40 bridge decks in each direction over Beulah Boulevard, immediately west of I-17, as well as the westbound bridge deck over I-17. The eastbound I-40 bridge over I-17 will get a new concrete surface.

The project will also increase the cross slope of the roadway over the renovated bridges, helping drain water off of the road surface. It also includes guardrail and paving work.

To stay up-to-date on the project and sign up for project alerts, visit azdot.gov/FlagstaffTI.

There will also be an informational open house, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. July 10 at the ADOT facility, 1901 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. Project teams will present information and answer questions on the construction schedule and traffic impacts.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except when driving.