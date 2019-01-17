Home » Business » ADOT to close I-10 west of Phoenix

Sedona AZ (January 17, 2019) – ADOT I-10 and South Mountain Freeway update through January 21, 2019, alerts the public that Eastbound I-10 west of downtown Phoenix this weekend will close and crews will shift traffic for the next phase of South Mountain Freeway work.

Motorists traveling from the West Valley toward downtown Phoenix this weekend should allow extra travel time and plan ahead to avoid a closure of eastbound Interstate 10 (Papago Freeway) due to construction of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed initially this weekend between 67th and 35th avenues beginning 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18. The end point of the eastbound closure is scheduled to be reduced from 35th Avenue to 43rd Avenue at approximately noon, Saturday, Jan. 19, and the entire closure will be lifted by 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 91st, 83rd, 79th and 75th avenues will also be closed to help reduce traffic backups, along with the eastbound I-10 access road between 67th and 51st avenues.

Motorists should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes including Loop 101 west of I-17.

McDowell Road and Van Buren Street will serve as primary local eastbound detour routes. Slow traffic is expected on roads closest to I-10.

This weekend’s closure will allow Connect 202 Partners, the developer of the South Mountain Freeway, to move on to the next phase of interchange construction.

During the closure, the eastbound I-10 travel lanes between 51st and 43rd avenues will be shifted to the outside, or right side, to allow for work along the I-10 center median. This will include excavation, earthwork and paving in the I-10 median, along with building the bridge structures for the HOV flyover ramps.

To provide a level driving surface within the work zone, crews also must remove the existing 1-inch top layer of smooth rubberized asphalt along I-10 between 51st and 43rd avenues. That will allow the concrete surface along existing lanes to match new concrete pavement being used for the temporary traffic shifts.

The temporary removal of rubberized asphalt will mean the I-10 pavement in that area will not be as smooth until resurfacing is done at a date near the completion of the South Mountain Freeway project.

The 22-mile South Mountain Freeway, expected to open as early as late 2019, will provide a long-planned direct link between the East Valley and West Valley and a much-needed alternative to I-10 through downtown Phoenix. Approved by Maricopa County voters in 1985 and again in 2004 as part of a comprehensive regional transportation plan, the South Mountain Freeway will complete the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeway system in the Valley.

ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but there is a possibility that unscheduled closures or restrictions may occur. Weather can also affect a project schedule. To stay up to date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or call 511.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at http://www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except when driving.

Safe travels