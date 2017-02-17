Home » Business » ADOT postpones Phoenix I-10 weekend closure

Sedona AZ (February 16, 2017) – A planned weekend long closure of eastbound Interstate 10 in the Phoenix West Valley has been postponed due to the forecast calling for rain, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The work will be rescheduled for a future weekend.

Along with a westbound closure that occurred last weekend, the eastbound I-10 closure that had been planned between 75th Avenue and 51st Avenue will allow crews to create a safe work zone to build an interchange connecting I-10 and the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway at 59th Avenue.

The 22-mile South Mountain Freeway, expected to open by late 2019, will provide a long-planned direct link between the East Valley and West Valley and a much-needed alternative to I-10 through downtown Phoenix. Approved by Maricopa County voters in 1985 and again in 2004 as part of a comprehensive regional transportation plan, the South Mountain Freeway will complete the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeway system in the Valley.

For more information on the South Mountain Freeway, visit SouthMountainFreeway.com. Highway conditions are available via ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. Follow the SedonaEye.com for updates.

Be prepared for snow and ice on highways during winter, visit www.azdot.gov/KnowSnow.