ADOT Phoenix Weekend Travel Advisory

Sedona AZ – The following is an Arizona Department of Transportation travel advisory for the Phoenix area during March 1 through March 4, 2019, weekend.

Drivers should be aware of the following restrictions:

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Seventh Street and Cave Creek Road in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 4) for work zone setup as part of freeway widening project. Expect heavy traffic and avoid area if possible. Alternate routes include eastbound Union Hills Drive or Deer Valley Road.

Eastbound I-10 narrowed to one lane nightly near 59th Avenue from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (March 3-7) for bridge work at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway traffic interchange. Allow extra travel time.

Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 99th Avenue and Dysart Road in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday (March 3) for work zone setup as part of new Fairway Drive interchange construction project.

Please note that planned restriction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors.

View the Weekend Travel Advisory map in PDF format for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend and follow the SedonaEye.com for updates.