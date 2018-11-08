Home » Business, Community » ADOT Phoenix Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory

Sedona AZ (November 8, 2018) – The following is the Arizona Department of Transportation November 9-12, 2018 weekend advisory:

No Valley freeway construction closures are scheduled this weekend (Nov. 9-12).

Drivers should use caution in existing work zones and focus on the following safe driving messages:

Buckle up (that’s you and all passengers)

Avoid distractions. Never text and drive

Never drive while impaired. Arrange for a designated driver.

