ADOT Pecos Road Loop 202 to close nightly to relocate rock

Sedona AZ – A portion of Pecos Road and the new Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway lanes in Ahwatukee will close nightly, beginning Sunday, February 24, through late April, to allow crews building the South Mountain Freeway to haul large amounts rock remaining from controlled rock blasting near Desert Foothills Parkway.

Pecos Road, including the recently opened temporary configuration that has traffic traveling on the newly paved eastbound Loop 202 lanes, will be closed nightly from 17th Avenue to 24th Street in Ahwatukee from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Sunday through Friday. Motorists should consider using Chandler Boulevard as an alternate route.

By scheduling most of the work during overnight hours, Connect 202 Partners, the developer of South Mountain Freeway, will avoid having large trucks slowing local traffic during the day.

The rocks, which need to be moved to build the Desert Foothills Parkway interchange, will be used as fill material for the South Mountain Freeway as construction progresses west of 17th Avenue.

The 22 mile South Mountain Freeway is scheduled for full completion in 2020, although traffic is expected to be using the freeway earlier. It will provide a long-planned direct link between the East Valley and West Valley and a much needed alternative to AZ I-10 through downtown Phoenix. Approved by Maricopa County voters in 1985 and again in 2004 as part of a comprehensive regional transportation plan, the South Mountain Freeway will complete the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeway system in the Valley.

ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but there is a possibility that unscheduled closures or restrictions may occur. Weather can also affect a project schedule. To stay up to date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or call 511.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For real time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov or call 511, except when driving. You may also visit SedonaEye.com for traffic alerts and updates when available.