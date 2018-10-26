Home » Business » ADOT October 26 Weekend Travel Advisory

Sedona AZ (October 26, 2018) – The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to be aware of the following weekend restrictions:

Westbound I-10 closed between 51st and 67th avenues from 10:00 p.m. Friday to 4:00 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 27) and eastbound I-10 closed between 67th and 51st avenues from 4:00 a.m. Saturday to 2:00 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 28) for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange (times approximate).

NOTE: Eastbound closure scheduled to end well ahead of end of Cardinals’ game on Sunday afternoon.

Northbound I-17 closed at Greenway Road from 9:00 p.m. Friday to 5:00 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 28) for bridge deck-joint repair.

Northbound I-17 closed between the I-10 “Split” near Sky Harbor Airport and the I-10 “Stack” near McDowell Road from 6:00 a.m. Saturday to 5:00 a.m. Monday (Oct. 29) for pavement improvement work. Traffic can detour on westbound I-10 near downtown.

As always, remember children and adults will be out and about Trick or Treating this weekend. Drive slowly through neighborhoods and be aware at all times for pedestrians. Young children may be excited and forget to look both ways when crossing streets, so you look ALL ways to protect them. Thank you for being good drivers.

View our site for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.