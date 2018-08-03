ADOT Loop 202 Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory

Sedona AZ (August 3, 2018) – Sections of eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in southeast Mesa will be closed at times this weekend (August 3-6) for freeway management technology work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Restrictions also are scheduled this weekend in a pair of locations along AZ I-10 in the Phoenix area.
Drivers should allow extra travel time, use caution and consider alternate routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
- Eastbound/northbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Hawes and Elliot roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 4) for installation of traffic management technology, including traffic-flow sensors. Westbound State Route 24 ramp to eastbound Loop 202 also closed. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. Traffic can detour on southbound Hawes Road, eastbound Ray Road, northbound Ellsworth Road and westbound Elliot Road to access northbound Loop 202.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Power and Hawes roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 5) for traffic-management system installation. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. Traffic can detour on northbound Power Road to eastbound Elliot Road or use southbound Power Road to eastbound Ray Road and northbound Hawes Road to reconnect with eastbound Loop 202.
- Eastbound Interstate 10 narrowed to three lanes near 59th Avenue in west Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 6) for concrete barrier work. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in work zone.
- Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in both directions at the Gila River Bridge south of Chandler from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 4) for pavement and guardrail repairs. DETOUR: Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. Eastbound alternate routes include eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to southbound State Route 87 (Arizona Avenue) and southbound State Route 587 (Casa Blanca Road) to eastbound I-10.
- State Route 347 narrowed to one lane in both directions between Edison and Smith-Enke roads in the Maricopa area from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 5) for pavement-improvement work. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time, expect delays and use caution in work zones.
- Northbound and southbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) off-ramps at Indian School Road restricted with no turns allowed to eastbound Indian School Road from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 4) for a city of Phoenix waterline project. SR 51 traffic exiting at Indian School Road limited to westbound turns. Eastbound Indian School Road narrowed to one lane near SR 51. DETOUR: Consider using Thomas Road as alternate route.
Real time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. The primary funding source for regional freeway improvements is a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2004. More information about ADOT projects and the regional plan is available at azdot.gov/projects and by following SedonaEye.com.