Home » Business » ADOT January 11-14 Weekend Travel Advisories

Sedona AZ (January 11, 2019) – The Arizona Department of Transportation issued the following weekend travel advisories for January 11 through January 14, 2019. Be aware of the following restrictions:

Eastbound AZ I-10 closed between the I-17 “Stack” interchange and State Route 51 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 12) for freeway improvements, including Deck Park Tunnel cleaning and maintenance. Traffic will detour along southbound I-17.

Westbound AZ I-10 closed between the I-17 “Split” interchange and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 13) for freeway improvements, including Deck Park Tunnel cleaning and maintenance. Traffic will detour along northbound I-17. Details about this and other restrictions available by viewing on our Weekend Travel Advisory map.

Sections of AZ I-10 closed at times near Loop 303 in the Goodyear area for overhead sign installation. Expect ramp closures in the area as well. Details available by viewing our Weekend Travel Advisory map.

Drive safely and do not text while driving. A Salt River policeman lost his life recently on AZ I-17 after a texting motorist’s vehicle struck him while he was performing a routine traffic stop. The motorist has been charged with Manslaughter, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Endangerment.