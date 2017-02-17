Home » Business » ADOT Interstate 40 pavement repair continues

Sedona AZ (February 17, 2017) – After the back-to-back winter storms that took a toll on highways in Arizona’s high country, Arizona Department of Transportation maintenance crews are continuing to repair pavement along Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff.

This week, maintenance crews completed pavement repairs along I-40 and I-17 in the Flagstaff area.

Next week, the work will focus on I-40 westbound between mileposts 108-110, approximately 12 miles west of Seligman, and I-40 eastbound between mileposts 168-170, just a few miles east of Williams. The work includes patching potholes and laying asphalt over the existing pavement in some areas.

Potholes can pop up quickly when moisture seeps into and below asphalt, which in northern Arizona can be stressed by the combination of freezing overnight temperatures and daytime thawing. The Flagstaff area usually experiences more than 200 daily freeze-thaw cycles each year. Add heavy traffic, and this stressed pavement can break away.

ADOT has two projects coming later this year along I-40 between Flagstaff and Williams that will add a new layer of pavement in both directions.

Winter weather is here to stay for awhile so be prepared for snow and ice on highways and visit www.azdot.gov/KnowSnow.